Technical modalities for Starlink implementation set

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE final technical modalities to pave the way for Zimbabwe to join a select group of African countries using Starlink are expected to be concluded in the next two weeks. This comes after President Mnangagwa approved the use of the high-speed, low-cost broadband internet service provider.

Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Dr Tatenda Mavetere in an interview with Sunday News on Thursday said the Government is pushing for the expedition of the technical modalities required for Starlink to be operational in the country.

“We are currently working on technical modalities like interoperability between Starlink and other network service providers. We want to make sure that there is no interference with the existing network service providers. “We have set a target of two weeks and in the next two weeks, we expect to have completed the technical modalities. The Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority has set the third quarter of the year as the time frame to fully roll out but we are saying as a Government we need to expedite the processes,” said Dr Mavetera.

She expressed her gratitude towards President Mnangagwa for approving the licensing of the internet service provider saying it will give the country more efficient connectivity. “We really want to thank President Mnangagwa who approved that Potraz can license Starlink. This is in line with his thrust to ensure the nation has efficient connectivity and high-speed network,” said Dr Mavetere.

She said existing sector operators can use Starlink services for cheaper backhauling access, especially in remote places that are currently difficult to service using fibre or cell towers. Backhaul is a set of copper, fibre, or wireless links that connect the core (or backbone) networks with the smaller sub-networks towards the edge before users can access the internet by accessing the sub-network and its role is to increase the expanse of network coverage.

Minister Mavetera said while there will be greater connectivity coverage at low cost, it has been proven that an increase in internet access has a direct impact on a country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the country’s economy will grow as a result of greater internet coverage and access. “Some of the economic benefits include increased e-commerce activity across value chains such as business to customer, Government to citizen, business to business and Government to business.

Better service delivery by the Government in schools and hospitals will be realised as Government will have an opportunity to provide Internet coverage in remote places at a lower cost. “Increase in digital transactions will result in a direct increase in tax revenue for the Government, which, in turn, will result in better services,” said Dr Mavetera.

Owned by South Africa-born American billionaire, Mr Elon Musk, Starlink is a satellite internet system using low-earth orbit satellites, which allow almost instantaneous connections and far lower power than the signal lags and higher power requirements of geostationary satellites. — @nyeve14