Teen kills self over tea

Sharon Chimenya, Masvingo Correspondent

A 16-year-old girl from Masvingo committed suicide after she was asked to prepare tea for his stepfather.

It was reported that earlier that day, Talent Chisvinga of Hillside Extension had been reprimanded by her mother Mailet Chisvinga (40) for failing to do household chores. Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident. He urged the members of the public never to consider suicide as an option when going through difficult situations.

“On 14 March around 10 am Talent and her mother had a misunderstanding because she didn’t want to do the household chore as she was filing her nails. The mother later went to work leaving the girl in custody of her stepfather Joseph Chikandiwa (39). Chikandiwa then asked Talent to prepare him a cup of tea, this however, did not go down well with Talent as she went into her parents’ bedroom and took cotton pesticide which was under the bed. Talent was heard screaming by the father who then rushed her to Runyararo clinic,” Insp Dhewa said.

Insp Dhewa said that the girl was referred to Masvingo General Hospital where she died around 3pm. A report was made and the body was taken to the mortuary for post mortem.

Meanwhile, a beer drinking spree turned bloody when a 21-year-old Gutu man Decide Muchena assaulted his colleague accusing him of stealing his beer. Insp Dhewa confirmed the incident where Muchena assaulted Munyaradzi Makono (24) with a machete once on the head and once on the shoulder.

“On 16 March at around 4pm the two were drinking beer at their home in Hwiru, Gutu when Muchena started accusing Makono of drinking his beer. A scuffle ensued and Muchena took a machete and struck Makono once on the head and once on the shoulder. Makono sustained deep cuts on the head and shoulder.

At around 5.30 pm the matter was reported to the police in Gutu and while in the station Makono collapsed as he was bleeding profusely. Muchena was arrested while Makono was rushed to Gutu Mission Hospital and is in a serious condition,” he said.

Insp Dhewa urged members of the community to desist from solving their problems under the influence of alcohol.