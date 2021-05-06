Telecoms company ventures into online digital entertainment

Ngqwele Dube, Life Correspondent

NetOne is set to venture into the online digital entertainment arena with the launch of interactive musical and television platforms.

The mobile telecommunications company is set to premiere the ‘One World Album’ on YouTube and ‘One TV’ on their Facebook channel later this month.

NetOne acting head of public relations and marketing, Dennis Chagonda said the past few years had witnessed an increase in the appetite for digital content hence the move by NetOne to deliver the new products.

He said ‘One World Album’ was a game changing platform which is a musical showcase of some of Zimbabwe’s top musical acts.

“Award-winning and headliner artists are all lined up for the “One World Album”, which will provide a great opportunity for them to share their new content and express diversity. Music celebrates and demonstrates the heart of a nation and so many customers regardless of their age, listen to safe and hope inspiring music. NetOne has partnered great and legendary musicians in the past, like the late Oliver Mtukudzi, and the union turned out magical and life changing. This music thing comes a tried and tested concept as far as community building and unifying is concerned,” said Chagonda.

He said by launching the ‘One World Album’ they hope to unite people as music is emotive and rallies people from different backgrounds. Some of country’s top musical talent such as Mambo Dhuterere, Holy Ten and John Cole are set to feature in the launch of the One World Album.

“As we launch, later this month, we have various interactive content ready. Our strategy is to broadcast shareable, interactive and sustained content that will motivate the customer to want to always be in touch with our brand. Both NetOne product and non-product related content will be broadcast through these channels with the target of informing, educating and entertaining customers in the modern way,” he said.