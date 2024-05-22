TelOne, Chicken Inn shared the spoils

Tatenda Gambinga at Bata Stadium

TelOne 1-1 Chicken Inn

TELONE’s newly appointed coach Herbert ‘Jompano’ Maruwa and his charges managed to clinch a point against highly fancied Chicken lnn in a midweek match at Bata Stadium yesterday.

Maruwa who took over from Tendai Chikuni was happy with the result.

“We very happy today as it is my first day, it was a good game. It’s a good start for us as we are coming from back to back defeats. I’m confident the team is shaping up well,” said Maruwa

His opposite number Joey Antipas was also happy with a point away from home.

“A point away from home is not too bad I think we need to dust ourselves up and prepare for the game against Chegutu,” said Antipas.

The WiFi boys had a stellar performance in the first half scoring first, through a Washington Navaya header after a fine cross delivered by Fredrick Muza on the 23rd minute.

lt did not take long for the Gamecocks to respond as they got the back of the net seven minutes later with Malvin Hwata tapping in to equalise.

Ln the second half, substitutions were made by both teams with Collins Chidomayi and Aubrey Nyandoro coming in for Blessing Sahondo and Fredrick for the home team with Brendon Rendo coming in for Elshaamar Farasi but that did not change the complexion of the game as it ended in a 1-1 draw.