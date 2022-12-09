TelOne managing director retires  

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

STATE-OWNED communication giant, TelOne’s managing director, Mrs Chipo Mtasa will step down at the end of this month after a decade of service.

Mrs Mtasa leaves the company after completing her two five-year tenure as prescribed by the law governing leadership of State-owned enterprises.

In a statement, TelOne said the company’s chief operating officer (COO), Engineer Lawrence Nkala will take over as acting managing manager.

“TelOne (Private) Limited’s Board of Directors, hereby advises all stakeholders of the end of Mrs Chipo Mtasa’s tenure as TelOne’s managing director, effective 31 December 2022,” said TelOne.

“Chipo joined TelOne in 2013 and diligently served her two five-year terms in accordance with the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31). We are proud of Chipo’s achievements, which have seen TelOne strategically positioned as a formidable brand, running sustainable business operations, well set for the future.”

TelOne said she managed to build a strong team and they are confident in the team that she leaves behind.

The company said: “TelOne (Private) Limited Board of Directors wishes to advise its valued stakeholders of the appointment of Eng Lawrence Nkala as TelOne’s acting managing director. Until now, Lawrence has been the chief operating officer for TelOne.”

It said Eng Nkala is an accomplished Business and Telecommunications/ICT professional with extensive and deep industry knowledge spanning over 28 years.

His areas of specialization include Telco/ICT business strategy formulation and execution, digital transformation (technology, systems and networks), project management and network and commercial operations.

Eng Nkala holds a Bachelor of Sciences Honours Degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering and a Master in Business Administration (MBA). Prior to his current position as COO, he held other key leadership positions at TelOne such as head operations, technical director and director infrastructure and wholesale, for a period spanning over 15 years.

TelOne said Eng Nkala has provided strategic leadership in the delivery of TelOne network infrastructure, technology, information systems, innovative solutions and digital platforms.

He is also credited for the setting up and growing of the organization’s wholesale and Cloud services business.

The company said Eng Nkala’s solid business leadership and management skills have seen him appointed to sit on Boards locally and abroad.

“The Board of Directors has confidence in his skills to steer the company pending appointment of a substantive position holder.”