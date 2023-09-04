Tendulkar pays tribute to Streak

Brandon Moyo

[email protected]

THE world’s greatest cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar has joined thousands of people who have paid their tributes to the late Zimbabwe Cricket legend, Heath Streak.

Streak succumbed to cancer at the age of 49 at a family Farm at Inyathi yesterday and ‘The Little Master’ as Tendulkar is affectionately known took to X (formerly Twitter) to convey his condolences.

“Deeply pained to learn of Heath Streak’s demise. While he was a big, muscular & strong guy, his agility and deceptive bowling, combined with his fielding prowess, were truly remarkable. The cricketing fraternity will feel his absence. Rest in peace, Heath,” Tendulkar posted.

Some of the cricket legends who have been paying their tributes include Shikar Dhawan, Mohamed Hafeez, Ramiz Raja, Shoaib Akhtar, AB De Villiers, Faf Du Plessis, Lasith Malinga, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Gautam Gambhir among many others.

Coincidentally, Streak’s death coincided with the passing on of Indian umpire, Piloo Reporter who stood in Streak’s One Day International (ODI) debut in the 1993/94 season. – @brandon_malvin