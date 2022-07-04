Tennis Zim issues notice of AGM, new executive to be elected

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

TENNIS ZIMBABWE (TZ) has issued a notice for its Annual General Meeting which has been scheduled for July 16 at the association’s offices at Harare Sports Club.

In its notice to members, TZ details a 10-point agenda that includes the election of a new executive committee, the president’s report and audited accounts of its finances for the last year of operations.

Also, to be discussed at the AGM is the appointment of auditors as well as deliberations of applications by new affiliates.

Delegates at the AGM will also be expected to deliberate on affiliation fees for members and associate members.

But the key part of the AGM will be the elections of a new executive committee as the current executive’s term expires. The current TZ executive is led by president Biggie Magarira.

The AGM will also confirm nominations from the board of control for honorary life president and honorary life vice president. Delegates will also be tasked with confirming nominations from the board of control for the office of trustee.

