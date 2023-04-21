Terrible opening day for Cheetahs at World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

IT was a bad day in the office for the Cheetahs at the World Rugby Challenger Series after they suffered two heavy opening defeats on Thursday.

They first lost 24-7 to Tonga before another 34-7 defeat against Germany. They will face Belgium this afternoon in a dead rubber as only two teams will progress directly to the play-offs from the pool.

Germany top Pool A with six points after they also beat Belgium 12-7. Tonga have five points while Belgium have three and Zimbabwe anchor the table on two points.

The winner of the Challenger Series will proceed to a four-team playoff at the HSBC London Sevens in May.

Played with the same format as the Olympic Games, the Challenger Series has 12 teams drawn into three pools of four.

