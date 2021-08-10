Thailand women’s cricket team heading to Zimbabwe for ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier preparations

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Thailand national women’s cricket team is expected in Zimbabwe on Sunday for seven limited overs matches as part of preparations for the International Cricket Council Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifier to be held in the Southern African nation later on this year.

In Zimbabwe, Thailand will take on the Lady Chevrons in four one day matches and three Twenty20 Internationals. From Zimbabwe, the Thailand women will head out to South Africa where they will face off against that country’s Emerging Women team in five 50 over-over contests and three T20s in Potchefstroom.

“The Thailand national women’s cricket team will tour @ZimCricketv and @OfficialCSA for preparatory tour ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier later this year. Beginning in Harare on 15 August 2021 and concluding in Potchefstroom on 20 September 2021,” posted Cricket Association of Thailand on Twitter.

Last Saturday, the Sports and Recreation Commission announced that permission had been granted to the country’s women national team to take on Thailand from 18-31 August. Zimbabwe will use the matches against Thailand to gear up for the ICC Women T20 World Cup Africa qualifier to be held in Botswana next month.

In the build up to the 50-over Cricket World Cup qualifier, the Mary-Anne Musonda captained Lady Chevrons will also face Ireland at home.

Meanwhile, the Lady Chevrons got together in Harare on Tuesday with 17 players in camp as they get ready to face Thailand and for the trip to Botswana. The Adam Chifo coached lasses start training at Harare Sports Club from Wednesday.

@Mdawini_29

