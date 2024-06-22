Every EURO has its own unique story that is etched into football folklore. But the tournament is also the starting point for hundreds of less visible storylines that reveal the game’s power to change lives and communities.

Each begins with UEFA’s HatTrick programme, which distributes more than half of every men’s EURO tournament’s net revenue to each of Europe’s 55 national football associations to develop the game in their country.

Here are the 0 most memorable moments in the history of the tournament.

10) Iceland qualify for first major tournament and knock out England

For 56 years, Iceland failed to merit a berth at the Euros, then in 2016 they crowned their first appearance with one hell of an accomplishment. Then ranked 34 in the world and with a population of just 330,000, Heimir Hallgrimsson’s team progressed from a group also comprising Hungary, Portugal and Austria, and went on to stun England 2-1 in the Round of 16. “The players are now legends in the eyes of Iceland’s people,” the manager, also a part-time dentist, wrote in The Guardian. ”They will be remembered in the same way England venerates its World Cup winners from 1966”.

9) Gazza goal and his iconic ‘dentist chair’ celebration

A truly iconic Euro ‘96 moment which perfectly encapsulated the genius and character of Paul Gascoigne. The flick. The scoop. The turn. The volleyed finish. A goal genius in its imagination and miraculous in its execution. But it was the celebration which is perhaps even more memorable. After pictures had emerged of the England players enjoying a boozy night in Hong Kong prior to the tournament, Gascoigne recreated the image on the Wembley turf as Teddy Sheringham squirted water from a bottle into his mouth.

8) Marco Van Basten scores one of the all-time goals

Widely regarded as the greatest goal of all time, Marco Van Basten’s goal in the Euro ’88 final against the Soviet Union secured Holland’s first and only international trophy. After assisting Ruud Gullit’s opener, Van Basten struck an outrageous volley from an impossibly tight angle which somehow managed to loop over the head of the flailing goalkeeper.

7) Ronaldo injured and cheers Portugal on

Just 25 minutes into the Euro 2016 final, disaster struck for Portugal. Their talisman and captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, was carried off the pitch in tears after a collision with France’s Dmitri Payet. However, you would hardly have known Ronaldo was injured as he barked instructions alongside manager Fernando Santos on the touchline and helped his team over the line.

6) When football nearly came home

A final at Wembley and for the first time since 1966, England were in it. Harry Maguire was a national hero, Gareth Southgate waistcoats were selling out all over the country, an early Luke Shaw goal had put the Three Lions ahead and football, finally, looked like it was heading home. However, it all unravelled where it normally does for England in the end, in a penalty shootout. Heartbreak and some incredibly ugly reaction towards Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford on social media afterwards undid all of the work the England squad did in uniting a national.

5) Denmark wins Euro 92 despite not qualifying and only getting called upon because of sanctions against Yugoslavia

Denmark were given just a week’s notice to get a squad together for Euro ’92. Less than a month later, the underdogs were champions. Their surprise inclusion came after Yugoslavia, in a state of civil war, were not allowed to participate in the tournament. After failing to win their first two matches, the Danes eased themselves into the tournament and eventually lifted the trophy with a comfortable 2-0 victory over then world champions Germany.

4) The birth of the ‘Panenka’ penalty – in a Euros final

The genesis of the most famous penalty ever taken came at Panenka’s local club Bohemians, where he was involved in a wager with his team’s goalkeeper. With a beer or a chocolate bar on the line for each penalty in their post-training shootout sessions, Panenka said he laid awake at night trying to come up with a move to outfox his mate. Doing it on the training ground is one thing – to take a chipped penalty down the middle in a penalty shootout of the final of Euro 1976 is another, and Pele claimed anyone who would take a penalty like that must be a “genius or a madman.” The name ‘panenka’ entered football’s lexicon while Zinedine Zidane, undoubtedly a genius and some would say a madman too, scored in Antonin’s style during the 2006 World Cup final.

3) Oliver Bierhoff scores first golden goal winner in Euro ‘96 final vs Czech Republic

Bierfhoff’s winner caused jubilation at one end, and confusion at the other. After scoring a vital equaliser to take the final to extra time, the German scored a golden goal in the 95th minute – the first time a major tournament had been decided by that method. The new phenomenon of the golden goal had caught the Czech Republic fans unaware. While the Germans were celebrating their third European Championship triumph, a strange sense of anti-climax engulfed half of Wembley as realisation dawned that the tie was over.

2) David Trezeguet Golden Goal in Euro 2000 final

A moment out of football’s pantheon. It left Italy heartbroken, having been seconds from triumph after Marco Delvecchio’s second-half strike. Sylvain Wiltord’s last-gasp effort forced extra-time, before Trezeguet’s Golden Goal ensured France became the first team to hold both the World Cup and the European Championship at the same time.

1) Greece win Euro 2004

Even nearly 20 years on, it still seems odd writing out a list of European Champions, which includes Greece. The 2004 triumph, decided against Portugal in their own backyard, in Benfica, remains international football’s wildest title. They were 150-1 outsiders, who had never won a match in a major international tournament, but knocked off France, Czech Republic and then the hosts with 1-0 wins, Angelos Charisteas the hero in the final. Otto Rehhagel built a resilient, dogged unit that won with its backs against the wall. “Ancient Greece had 12 gods,” read a slogan on their team bus. “Modern Greece has 11.”

(Source: sport.optus.com)