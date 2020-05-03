The arts after Covid-19: Artistes speak on ED’s call for policy direction

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday Life Reporter

AFTER seeing their livelihoods severely affected by lockdown regulations, artistes in Zimbabwe are now turning their attention to life after Covid-19, amid President Mnangagwa’s appeal for strategy and policy direction on how the sector can be helped after the shadow cast by the virus has passed.

During his May Day speech on Friday, President Mnangagwa pointed out that the Government was aware of the perilous plight of artistes, and was thus looking at the Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry for policy direction to guide the arts in a world free of Covid-19.

“Before I conclude, let me say a word or two regarding one sector we have barely paid attention to. Sometime last year I held an indaba in Bulawayo with players in our creative industry — the artistes. Generally, this is an industry which thrives on crowds: by way of musical shows, performances, markets, etecetera. Expectedly, the extended national lockdown has denied this vital sector the crowds which are its lifeline. I am therefore instructing Minister Kirsty Coventry to make a proposal to Government on how best this sector can be helped, post-Covid-19,” he said.

For National Art Gallery in Bulawayo director Butholezwe Kgosi Nyathi, the arts need to reflect and come up with clear cut strategies on how to take stock of the losses that are being incurred while the cultural and creative industries (CCIs) are shut.

“Economic valuation of the Covid-19 pandemic induced losses in the CCIs. We need to be a research oriented and evidence-based industry. How will we know how much stimulation we need when we have no empirical data? We need to invest more in non-monetary incentives. Monetary incentives will never cater for everyone in equal and adequate terms. For instance, what statutory fees in the CCIs value chain can be waived for a defined period to allow for recovery? How about free/subsidised access to public owned space for rehearsals, performances etc. National CCIs Digital Strategy,” he said.

Nyathi said he expected a post Covid arts sector to be more conscious of the power of digital platforms.

“This can be added as an addendum to the current cultural policy and strategy. That the sector needs to digitise post Covid-19 is not in doubt. There is a need therefore to be deliberate about how the CCIS can be supported. For example, free importation of ICT equipment for the CCIs,” he said.

Rapper Cal_Vin also expressed similar sentiments, as he noted that if some of the duty paid for the importation of arts equipment could be reduced or lowered, the arts could soon be on its feet again.

“I think the first thing that should be looked into is whether the arts ministry is sufficiently funded. That would be a budget issue, I guess. I think we would benefit greatly if we were told equipment used in the arts would no longer attract import duty. I think one aspect I would also make sure changed is the registration of artistes which I feel should be free. Royalties should be paid to all the artistes whose work is used whether on TV or on radio. Whenever international artistes are brought in, we should be fighting to make sure that the local acts also earn at least half of what their counterparts from outside the country would be getting,” he said.

Playwright and veteran arts administrator Raisedon Baya said that the President had made a mention of the Bulawayo meeting was proof that the discussions then had made an impression on the Head of State and Government.

“First, I think the President’s speech is probably a good indication that at that level, especially after our consultations in Bulawayo, that that particular meeting had an impact and he keeps thinking about it.

“Somehow, I feel like there’s still a gap because I believe the ministry should have made presentations about artistes, even before the post Covid-19 period, about artistes being cushioned or having a relief fund. Obviously, from the President’s speech that hasn’t happened and he has requested that it is done post Covid-19,” he said.

Baya said there was a need to have another look at the country’s cultural policy as Covid-19 had changed the face of the arts since it was drafted.

“I think we need to revisit the national cultural policy that’s there and tweak it a little bit as we now know the impact of Covid-19 and make sure that we get our priorities right. In that policy I would prioritise supporting institutions and not individuals. Right now, it is obvious that individual artistes have no institutions to go to for support or to voice their grievances. So, it’s important that the policy supports structure and institutions. Within that policy I think we really should pursue a national fund for arts and culture because if we had that fund it would have been very useful at this time,” he said.

Baya said the inclusion of some minority cultures and languages would have to be prioritised in a post Covid-19 world.

“In terms of policy it’s also important that we talk about diversity. It’s high time we discuss whether diversity is promoted on national platforms like TV, newspapers and radio. This pandemic has shown us that certain stories and certain cultures are the ones that always get priority. For example, I’m thinking about people in Binga and how we are telling the Covid-19 story from their perspective,” he said.

Musician Jeys Marabini said that it may perhaps be time for artistes to look beyond the arts and instead ignite their entrepreneurial spirit which, with the help of Government, would take them further.

“Covid-19 has changed a lot of things not just in the arts but in life in general. So, I think as artistes we also have to look at other things in life besides music because, as things stand people have no livelihood and artistes are struggling a lot. However, we have to find a way to survive. After Covid-19 what are we going to do? What does the Government have in store for us since things have gone so bad so quickly?

“Some might feel like we need a lumpsum, some money given to artistes. Maybe we need to look beyond arts initiatives. If artistes, for example, were given some land collectively and they started their own horticultural or farming project collectively it would help them survive situations like the one we are witnessing,” he said.

For playwright and poet Philani Nyoni, the arts should not sit on their laurels and wait for Government intervention but instead take the bull by the horns and do what they do best — make art.

“I think we have real concerns right now; artistes are creative, let them be that,” he said.