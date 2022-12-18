The Boma Dinner and Drum Show, an unforgettable celebration of Africa

Sunday Life Reporter

The Boma Dinner and Drum Show in Victoria Falls is a legendary dining and entertainment experience that offers an unforgettable fusion of mouth-watering local cuisine, dance performances, interactive drumming and traditional storytelling.

On arrival, guests are dressed in a “ntsaro/chitenge” and welcomed into the vibrant atmosphere of the main enclosure, which is partially open to the star-filled African sky. Once seated, guests are invited to take part in a hand washing ceremony and to taste the local brew, before the four-course feast begins, with a shared starter platter, featuring specialities such as smoked crocodile tail.

Next is soup from the campfire, before the main braai buffet, which includes the famous warthog steak and other game meat as well as Zambezi bream. Guests may also try a dried mopane worm, a well-known local delicacy.

Vegetarian options include a vegetable stir fry, peanut butter spinach and an extensive salad bar, while halaal diners are also catered for. The feast is rounded off with a choice of decadent desserts from the buffet. A wide selection of drinks is available.

The highlight of the evening is an energetic interactive drumming show which begins after dinner. In addition to dancers and story tellers, there is also a fortune teller, hair braider, face painters, acapella singers and souvenir sellers.

The Boma – Dinner and Drum Show is part of hospitality group Africa Albida Tourism’s portfolio of properties, which include its flagship Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites, Lokuthula Lodges and the Victoria Falls Safari Spa, all located on the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge estate, just 4km from one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.

The sunset-facing 72-room Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, which features the Buffalo Bar, MaKuwa-Kuwa Restaurant and a two-tiered swimming pool, is built on a plateau, offering stunning panoramic views of the Zambezi National Park, including a wildlife-rich waterhole.

The premium 20-room Victoria Falls Safari Club, which offers a personal butler-style concierge service, boasts a two-tiered swimming pool and a modern fine dining restaurant. The six spacious double-storey two- and three-bedroom Victoria Falls Safari Suites overlook indigenous bush and a small private waterhole, which attracts bushbuck, warthog and a rich variety of birds.

The value-for-money two and three-bedroom Lokuthula Lodges, which may be booked either on a self-catering or a bed and breakfast basis, are set in beautiful gardens which include a swimming pool and children’s play facilities.

Furthermore, the newly opened Victoria Falls Safari Spa, located in peaceful woodland, has set a new benchmark for health and wellness in the region, and features three stand-alone treatment rooms, relaxation rooms, as well as a splash pool and café. Operated by a team of five therapists, the African tented safari camp-style spa, which uses all natural, plant-based Africology and other products, offers a range of luxurious treatments including massages, facials, manicures, pedicures and hair and make-up services.