The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe extends community radio station application deadline

BAZ CEO Engineer Obert Muganyura taking President Mnangagwa on a tour of the transmitter at ZBC Montrose in Bulawayo in this file photo.

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Reporter

THE Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has extended the deadline for submission of licence applications for the provision of Digital Television and Community Broadcasting Services.

In a press statement BAZ chief executive officer Mr Obert Muganyura said the authority considered to extend the deadline from 20 March to 29 May after a request by prospective applicants and various stakeholders.

“The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe wishes to advise members of the public that the deadline for submission of licence applications for the provision of Digital Television and Community Broadcasting Services has been extended from 20th of March 2020 to the 29th of May 2020. This extension is due to requests and representations that have been made to the Authority by prospective applicants and stakeholders for an extension. The Authority has duly considered the requests and granted this extension,” read the statement.

Last month, BAZ, invited applications for 10 community radio stations, 19 campus radio stations and six TV stations.

Application license fees for community radio stations will cost $8 500 and will be renewed after 10 years at a cost of $17 000 per year.

BAZ had set 20 March as the closing date for both television and community radio stations applications while campus radio stations were not given any deadline.

