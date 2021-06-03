The Bulawayo Arts Festival in pictures

President Mnangagwa has arrived at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo museum in Matsheumhlophe and is now touring the facility, he is being taken through the museum by the late Father Zimbabwe’s daughter Mrs Thandi Nkomo-Ibrahim
The Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo museum in Matsheumhlophe. The museum used to the residence of the late former Vice President and was turned into a museum in honour of Father Zimbabwe’s legacy.
Part of the crowd that was awaiting President Mnangagwa’s arrival at the Joshua Nkomo museum inclusive of Local Government Minister July Moyo and Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe