The decay of Bulawayo’s Centenary Park… sad timeline of urban neglect

AT a glance, a passerby on Leopold Takawira Avenue would think everything is well at Centenary Park. The recent downpours have unveiled a carpet of lush green on the sidewalks and parks in the City of Kings.

This green uniform, which has even brought new life to plants and flowers thought to be long dead, is a welcome change from the grey and brown that dominated vegetation in the city a few years ago when the country was in the grip of an El-Nino-induced dry spell.

In those days of drought, even the flowers and trees seemed to sag, as if they had been forced to wake up in the morning to perform their one task: to look beautiful for the city of Bulawayo and its visitors.

The rains over the past two seasons have now livened things up however, and no longer looks like the trees and flowers are hanging on to dear life on the grounds at Centenary Park.

However, the rains have not only provided a green ensemble but a mask that hides Centenary Park’s increasingly hideous face.

The Park has become home to all kinds of weeds that grow alongside the prettiest flowers, entwining and choking the beauty out of them.

It has been a while since the Park’s famed fountain, once a central attraction for those hunting for a good picture, was seen shooting up water. Instead, a motionless and murky body of water is now the preferred residence of squadrons of mosquitoes and other strange water creatures.

No one knows when exactly the fountain stopped issuing out water. In this sense the Centenary Park is not unique.

It joins other landmarks in the city like the City Hall Clock and Chimes, which no one seems to recall when it stopped ticking or chiming.

The urban landmarks in Bulawayo, it seems, are gradually undergoing a period of slow decay and as residents walk or drive by, they may in fact be waving goodbye to them without knowing it. That is, if Centenary Park is anything to go by.

A derelict Put Put Golf Course, an abandoned train track with missing rails and a duck pond whose distinguishing feature is the smell of urine emanating from it now seem like landmarks of a city’s long forgotten past.

If one passes by Centenary Park, they can marvel at the spectacle of a city in the unfolding process of losing its memory.

Long distance buses, mostly to Masvingo have used main road that passes through the parks as a pick-up point in recent months, something that has not gone down well with residents who feel the buses are worsening the situation.

But this was not always the case. The Parks were established in 1897 and have a total area of approximately 112 acres made up of 62 acres for Centenary Park, and 50 acres comprising Central Park, Princes Park and the area adjacent to the Swimming Pool.

According to Bulawayo City Council (BCC) spokesperson Nesisa Mpofu, the “Parks were established as a result of the City’s appreciation of the need for recreational facilities in the community.”

In colonial times, the prestige of the park was confirmed by the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth, as The Central African Rhodes Centenary Exhibition was held and opened during the Queen’s tour. The exhibition was held to celebrate the birth colonial pioneer Cecil John Rhodes.

A miniature railway sponsored by Bulawayo Round Table was built and put into operation during 1960 while a tearoom and the Centenary Park Kiosk were also built.

A boating pool was erected in the park on 15 November 1964, by the Lions Club. Other amenities include a skating rink, a bird aviary, the Bulawayo Theatre and the Bulawayo National Museum.

Before and after independence, the Park was a prime destination for families and couples, providing a serene environment suitable for relaxation or entertainment.

Since the turn of the century however, things have gone downhill, with the park becoming a haven for criminals who take advantage of the Park’s unkempt appearance to spring nasty surprises on passersby.

Truant boys and girls from nearby schools have also found an ideal place to waste away the hours as they dodge books and school authorities.

Ten years ago, Old Mutual approached the local authority to rehabilitate the Centenary Park and a memorandum of understanding was signed. The company was to put up a banner at the park and bear the costs of the refurbishment, but the deal never kicked off.

At the time, then Bulawayo Mayor Martin Moyo said they were trying to revise the deal as documents that contained details on the deal had disappeared.

After the Old Mutual deal fizzled out, a Bulawayo trust organisation, Bounce Back (Vuselela Bulawayo), in 2014 wrote to the council, indicating its desire to assist in the rehabilitation of community facilities, among them, the Centenary Park. However, councillors questioned the ability of the unknown trust to carry out the necessary refurbishments.

“We should not allow companies to just pop in and say that they want to help resuscitate the community facilities,” Councillor Thobani Ncube said at the time.

“We should first consider the company’s background and all its track records. The company may disappear before finishing the project.”

Little has been done to ameliorate the condition of the park since then. BCC spokesperson Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said despite budgetary concerns, the council still had a plan in place for the city’s derelict parks.

“Council always budgets for these Recreational Centres annually. In 2021 Council budgeted US$1 330 000/ZWL equivalent towards refurbishment of Recreation Centres.

In the 2022 a budget, US$2 048 400/ZWL equivalent has been earmarked for the same purpose. There is always a set budget every year for the City’s Parks but because of lack of funding Council is not able to attain its set targets. The set budget amount for 2021 was RTGS$23 163 651,00 and for 2022 the budget is RTGS$18 488 600,00.

“These budgets are a projected amount which is required by Council to refurbish these centres and titivate the Parks.

This is a hold on vote and Council expects to collect this money from residents and other stakeholders as they settle their financial obligations to Council.

Lack of adequate funding has resulted in Council failing to carry out planned wholesome refurbishment of these recreational facilities and centres,” she said.

Despite the failure of partnerships with private players in the past, Mpofu said this was an avenue they were still exploring.

“The City of Bulawayo is doing its best under the circumstances to maintain these facilities and ensure that they serve their purpose. Refurbishment of some recreation centres and titivation of Parks is part of Council’s plans for year 2022.

However, accomplishment of these plans depends on availability of funding. Plans are in place to engage Central Government for resource support especially for the bigger projects that require capital funding.

“There are also plans in place to recruit more staff to complement the existing depleted labour force and this will go a long way in improving the state of our parks and recreational centres.

Council is encouraging partnerships and a number of Memorandum Of Understandings have been done for instance with other partners such as Mambira Foundation and Future Foundation who have offered to refurbish Mzilikazi and Vulindlela recreation centres respectively. Council is open to more developmental players to come on board,” she said.