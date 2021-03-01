The mystery of prayer: Sunday sermon with Apostle Chisale

GREETINGS to the Nation. Matthew 7:7 says, “Ask, and it will be given to you;

seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you”. God is powerful, omnipresent and all knowing. In His wisdom God decided that He cannot do anything on earth without partnering with His people and so prayer is giving God an earthly licence for God to intervene on earth, so if we do not pray there is nothing that God will do.

We have heard a lot of people asking questions like, “Where is God? If there is God in Heaven then why are people dying of hunger, wars, diseases?” Why does He not intervene in accidents? But ladies and gentlemen, God will not do anything on earth without being invited by prayer. 2 Chronicles 7: 14 states that,

“if the people of God pray, seek God’s face and turn from their wicked ways, God will hear them, forgive their sins and heal their land.” We see that God will only intervene in situations where He is asked to.

To answer that question, God does not bulldoze His will on people, we can say He is a Gentleman. He has what we call “free will choice”. He is not like demons who force themselves into people’s affairs. So, if we do not pray surely these calamities will continue to happen. at is why God said in the book of Matthew,

“ask for my kingdom to come”. It is the government of God super imposing on earth, that is called “the power of God”/

“supernatural power of God” coming on behalf of man’s territory because man has prayed.

God is not able to do anything without you and me co-operating with Him, so prayer is one of the vehicles that God uses to bless a nation or bless people. So if we are lazy to pray we should forget about seeing the results. When Jesus was on earth, He lived a life of prayer. He went for 40 days of prayer and fasting.

The book of Mark tells us that He would withdraw from the crowd and go to a solitary place and pray. Let’s not forget that Jesus was God but He had to pray so let us also be delivered from the spirit of laziness! Someone can say,

“I have been praying but why are things not changing?” Keep on praying until there is change. Matthew 7:7 says “knock until”, prayer is a continuous process. It is not that God is deaf nor are his ears dull to hear our prayers and His hand is not shortened to heal us. Prayer releases the hand of God to work.

He does not work alone in order to birth what He wants to do; thus He needs our prayers to intervene in the area of human lives on earth. Prayer is not about twisting God’s arm or giving God instructions to follow. Prayer is none other than the work of a believer working with God. The prayer which a believer utters on earth is the voice of God in Heaven. It voices out the will of God through the believer’s mouth.

A prayer that is of value is a prayer concerned about the Will of God.

Prayer is abandoning our will for God’s will. Primarily prayer is meeting God’s will and secondarily is meeting our own will. Prayer is the union of the believer’s thoughts and the will of God. We stand between God’s plans and desires for us and we link the channel between Heaven and earth. In the simplest form prayer is taking back what God has said to us back to Him. Whatever God tells us, it is a prayer point and what He reveals to us, it is a prayer point as well.

Whether it is a vision, prophetic word, it is a prayer point, prayer will lead you to birth what God needs or is doing in one’s life. The church is a spiritual womb on earth that births the purposes and promises of God. Mark 4:3, 14 says, “Listen! Behold, a sower went out to sow. The sower sows the word”. The word of God is a seed that is released to the church and then the church becomes pregnant to what it has conceived. 1 Peter 1:23 says, “Having been born again, not of corruptible seed but incorruptible, through the word of God which lives and abides forever,”

Anytime you hear God speak directly to your spirit you would have conceived and therefore you would have to birth the purposes and the plans of God in your life. The place of prayer is a place of intimacy with God, it is a secret place of spiritual conception. Philippians 3:16 says, “Nevertheless to the degree that we have already attained, let us walk by the same rule, let us be of the same mind,”

When you hear things in the secret place, you become pregnant when God speaks and you need to go to labour and give birth to what/which God has promised you, through prayer, we can birth God’s will on earth. We do not just sit and wait for things to happen on their own because God is limited by our prayers. 2 Peter 3:9 says, “The Lord is not slack concerning His promises, as some count slackness, but is long-suffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance”.

