The power of the blood of Jesus

Sunday Sermon with Apostle Chisale

Greetings beloved nation in the name of Jesus Christ. We are entering into the season of Passover whereby all nations of the world will be celebrating the Passover which started in the book of Exodus with the children of Israel being exempted from judgement. Israel had been under bondage for 430 years. There were plagues that were released in Egypt so that pharaoh would release God’s people. But pharaoh would not release them because of the hardness of his heart. However, there was one final plague that God released which was the death of the first born.

In Exodus 12:3 it says, “Speak ye unto all the congregation of Israel, saying, In the tenth day of this month they shall take to them every man a lamb, according to the house of their fathers, a lamb for a house:” We see that God was about to judge the Egyptians but Israel had to do a prophetic act that speaks of the blood of Jesus. God commanded every family in Israel to take a lamb for each household. That lamb was speaking about Jesus and that Jesus had to die so that we may be saved from sin and pain. In verse 7 the bible says they were commanded to put the blood on their doorposts. In verse 12-13 it says, “ For I will pass through the land of Egypt this night, and will smite all the firstborn in the land of Egypt, both man and beast; and against all the gods of Egypt I will execute judgment: I am the Lord. And the blood shall be to you for a token upon the houses where ye are: and when I see the blood, I will pass over you, and the plague shall not be upon you to destroy you, when I smite the land of Egypt.” We see that the blood exempted them from the plague of death.

So if you are not born again you are dead spiritually. If you receive Christ Jesus you shall have life and have it in abundance. We see the Passover in the houses of Israel because there was the blood that was speaking protection and covering. So it is the blood of Jesus that can protect a person and cover them so that the angel of death will not destroy those who are covered by the blood. We see that the blood of Jesus is more powerful than any other blood. We should understand that there is power in the blood, but the blood of Jesus is more powerful than any other blood. The bible says the blood of Jesus speaks of better things than the blood of Abel. Meaning that the blood can speak. We see the blood of Abel speaking vengeance and we see the blood of Jesus speaking forgiveness and reconciliation. We need to understand the mystery of the blood.

All blood is powerful to a certain extent. From a medical point of view, we are told that some illnesses require that blood transfusion be done in order for that person to be healed, and that is the blood of a person. It shows that it has a certain power. When people go to witch doctors the blood of animals is shed and in turn they testify to a turnaround in their situations. All that speaks of the blood. In 2 Kings 3 we are told of the Israelites who were fighting the Moabites. In verse 25-27 we see the king of Moabites using the blood of his child when he saw they were being defeated by Israel and when he sacrificed his child, Israel turned back. That is the blood being used.

In spite of that, there is a highest sacrifice and that is the blood of Jesus that is more powerful than any other blood. Revelations 12:11 says, “And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.” The bible says they overcame ‘him’ which is the devil by the blood of the lamb and by the words of their testimony. You see this blood has power over the devil who has been terrorising the nations of the world. In Leviticus the bible says the life of a creature is in the blood, meaning there is life in the blood of Jesus. The bible says in John 6:53, “Then Jesus said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, except ye eat the flesh of the Son of man, and drink his blood, ye have no life in you.” So meaning there is life in the blood of Jesus. I want to invite those who are not born again to come to Jesus, accept His as your personal Lord and saviour. May the Lord God bless our beloved nation Zimbabwe. Amen.

