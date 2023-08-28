The President’s schools rugby cup gets underway

Brandon Moyo

A FEW weeks after the completion of the schoolboy rugby season, some players have returned back to action for the inaugural edition of the President’s Schools Rugby Cup in Harare.

The tournament is taking place at the Harare Showgrounds and is a grand affair featuring 10 teams. The tournament got underway earlier today.

From the 10 competing, two are women’s teams as the organisers seek to promote women’s rugby in the country, a move that will go a long way in the growth and development of women’s rugby.

The tournament organiser, Richard Karichi said apart from showcasing the skills that women possess in rugby, the tournament will also help in getting young people off the streets where they are vulnerable to drugs as they would now spend some time watching the sport.

“We have 10 schools and two of them are not competing for the championship. They are women’s teams, we want to showcase that women can also do it, they can also play rugby. We wanted to bring different entertainment to the people, something that is not drum majorettes and rugby is a form of entertainment. It will help to get the youth off drugs in the streets. We want this to be big and excellent,” said Karichi.

The tournament is a brain child of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show which started today.

The eight boys’ schools taking part are Prince Edward School, Churchill Boys High School, Wise Owl School, Kutama High School, Mount Pleasant, Goromonzi Boys High School, Milton Boys High School and Plumtree Boys High School.

Falcon College is said to have withdrawn.

The girls’ encounter will be between Dzivarasekwa and Goromonzi.

The tournament comes to an end on Friday.

The semi-finals will take place on Wednesday and the grand finale on Friday as schoolboy rugby comes back to life again. – @brandon_malvin