The Sotho, Tswana people of Zimbabwe

Mzala Tom

SeSotho and SeTswana are recognised as official languages in Zimbabwe. The Sotho-Tswana groups came to the Zimbabwe plateau with Kind Mzilikazi. However, some were already here while others came later with the colonialists.

The first president of Zimbabwe (1980-1987) Rev Canaan Banana was of Sotho origin. He was born at Esigodini in Matabeleland South. He was also a Methodist pastor. Banana means “youth” in Sotho-Tswana languages and is not pronounced as “banana” for a fruit.

Sotho communities are still found in Gwanda North and South, Bulilima, Mangwe, Beitbridge, Shashe, Muchuchuta, Masera, Siyoka, Kezi, Masema and Masvingo. The Sotho of Gwanda (Tsweta/Birwa) migrated to the Zimbabwe plateau before King Mzilikazi.

Tswana communities are found in Bulilimamangwe districts and Mphoengs (between Ramakgoebana and Simukwe rivers). These communities are close to the Ramakgoebana border between Zimbabwe and Botswana.

The Sotho-Tswana groups who came with King Mzilikazi from South Africa and Botswana to the Zimbabwe plateau constituted the Enhla (Northern) group in the Ndebele state. Surnames like Mnkandla (baKgatla) and Mdlongwa (baTlokwa) are of Tswana origin.

Some of the BaSotho were brought to Rhodesia by missionaries who needed their assistance to establish churches in Masvingo. BaSotho evangelists and missionaries like Lucas Mokoele eventually established the vibrant Sotho communities currently found in Gutu, Zimuto and Bikita.

BaSotho were preferred by the missionaries because they were the first people to be converted to Christianity in the Sadc region. Other BaSotho however, just accompanied the Pioneer Column and served as porters and guides, etc. Their descendants are still found across Zimbabwe.

The Birwa and Pedi Sotho groups in Matabeleland migrated during Mfecane. Present-day Kezi is a Ndebelelised version of the original name Kgetsi (a bag) which was given by baBirwa before the arrival of King Mzilikazi.

Historian Phathisa Nyathi argues that the Pedi and the Birwa Sotho groups were originally of Kalanga origin before they were Sothoised. An example of the Pedi who are present day Kalanga is the Khupe clan.

Upon arrival in the Zimbabwe plateau the Pedi reconnected with their Kalanga heritage and were absorbed in the Kalanga communities. The Birwa however, retained the Sotho identity and language. King Mzilikazi later Ndebelelised these two groups.