The story behind Billiat’s glittering smile

It is not by luck that Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat has a good set of teeth as he regularly sees a dentist in order to make sure that his smile is as bright as day. Here’s a look.

The story

A little self-care can go a long way – many would agree, but consistently ensuring that your body is well-taken care of can be considered an investment in yourself. The Zimbabwean puts a lot of care into his smile and he makes it no secret who he trusts when it comes to that department.

Dr. Alexander Faizi Abedián-Rawhani, popularly known as Dr. Smile, is the trusted practitioner when it comes to brightening Billiat’s charm.

Doc pays homage

At the end of last week, the dentist received a special gift from his Amakhosi client, as the 32-year-old attacker gave him his No.11 shirt of Chiefs’ 2021/22 away jersey.

“Thank you my brother Khama Billiat. I’m so grateful for this gift,” Dr. Smile wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you so much for your trust, confidence, and for being such a wonderful patient throughout your smile journey.”

It seems that the pair are quite close as their relationship dates back more than three years ago.

Did you know?

Billiat’s doctor has a whole host of celebrities and high-profile people in his clientele, including 2021 Miss South Africa Lalela Msawne as well as the likes of rappers Da Les, Khuli Chana, and Okamalumkoolkat.

- www.kickoff.com