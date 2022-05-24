Theft of manhole covers irks HLB

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Hwange Local Board (HLB) has bemoaned the rampant theft of cast iron manhole covers for exacerbating sewer blockages and burst in its area of jurisdiction.

Among other local authorities, HLB is having to spend a fortune to replace them. There have been cases of people falling into uncovered manholes and vehicles being damaged by gaping holes left by the criminals.

HLB Town Secretary Mr Ndumiso Mdlalose said the local authority has noted with concern the rise in theft of cast iron manhole covers over the past few months.

“As Council, we are very much concerned about the rise in cases of cast iron manhole covers theft. The theft of covers increases the rate of sewer blockages, as large volumes of foreign objects easily find their way into manholes,” he said.

Mr Mdlalose said theft of cast iron covers leaves communities susceptible to various forms of hazards.

“Theft of these manhole covers also leads to health hazards such as outbreak of water borne diseases such as Cholera. Young children or adults and animals might also fall into these holes.

“Apart from sewer overflows another form of environmental pollution is in the form of air pollution due to the ever presence of unpleasant stench,” he said.

The theft of cast iron manhole covers is being accelerated by the high demand for scrap metal in the country.

“It’s alleged that the high demand for scrap metal in the country is the one contributing to these spate of manhole covers theft. It is believed that these manhole covers fetch a good price due to their heavy weight,” said Mr Mdlalose.

There has been an increase in small-scale steel manufacturers especially in Harare and Bulawayo, which has contributed to a rush for scrap metal that has brought problems of its own, including a spike in vandalism and metal theft.

Mr Mdlalose said HLB was resorting to using concrete slabs as manhole covers to avert blockages.

It is believed that millions have been lost through replacements of the cast iron manhole covers. Stolen lids are illegally exported to South Africa or resold to reputable buyers at a higher price. Others use the material to make pots, plumbing pipes, among other products.

Zimbabwe Institute of Foundries (ZIF) chief operations officer (COO), Mr Dosman Mangisi told this publication that the thefts were due to the shortage of scrap metal and also the continuous export of cast iron which was needed in the country.

He said with the rapid increase of people building and constructing houses and civil works, more cast-iron manhole covers were needed, which has resulted in more theft cases as criminals try to satisfy the demand.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo based Foundry Company, National Metal Founders and Engineers’ logistics, procurement and materials manager Mr Tirivacho Tarubuda said they were working on producing lockable cast iron manhole covers.