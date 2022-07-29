Thieves steal US$11k from Belmont firm

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

A SUSPECTED gang of thieves broke into a firm in Bulawayo’s Belmont industrial area and stole over US$11 000 in cash.

Police in Bulawayo are investigating the unlawful entry into the premises along Wakefield Road, Belmont and theft which occurred between 22 and 25 July.

The unknown suspects cut the zinc roofing sheets and ceiling to gain entry into the company’s offices. After they entered the premises, the suspects ransacked the offices and stole US$11 542, ZAR 30 120 as well as ZWL$481 in cash.

Meanwhile, on 26 July, detectives from CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit in Beitbridge reacted swiftly to a tip-off and arrested Samson Chauke (38) and Mushe Ncube (56) at Penemene Business Centre for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The suspects were found in possession of two axes, a G3 rifle and 10 x 308 rifle live rounds.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed both incidents.