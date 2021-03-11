Thomas Chideu signs for Forest Rangers of Zambia

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders striker, Thomas Chideu has signed a two year deal with Zambia Super League side Forest Rangers Football Club.

The 24-year Chideu put pen to paper to the deal on Tuesday but is still in Zimbabwe while he waits for his work permit to be processed. The club has applied for the work permit.

Chideu said he was excited to join Rangers, who are coached by former Hwange and FC Platinum coach, Tenant Chilumba. Rangers are fourth on the log at the moment with Zesco United on top.

“I am excited to join Forest Rangers, it’s a new journey, I am up for it. For now I am training on my own while waiting for my papers to processed and I travel to Zambia,’’ Chideu said.

Chideu signed for Harare City last year but the contract has been terminated by mutual agreement since there is no football in Zimbabwe.

The striker last played football locally for Bulawayo Chiefs at the end of the 2019 season when he joined on loan from FC Platinum. He had joined FC Platinum from Golden Arrows, a team he joined from Ajax Cape Town. Chideu had a brief but promising stint at Highlanders in 2015 under Bongani Mafu before he was sold to Ajax Cape Town in July of that year.

