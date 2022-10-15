Thousands at First Lady’s tourney against drugs in Bulawayo

The Sunday News
Tendai Rupapa in Bulawayo
THERE was pomp and funfair yesterday when thousands of youths and drug survivors from Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces converged at White City Stadium in Bulawayo for the third leg of First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Drug Survivors’ Sports Tournament as she leads efforts to curb drug abuse which has killed many young people and is still wreaking havoc.
The tournament was launched in Harare before it was taken to Kadoma in Mashonaland West Province, making Bulawayo the third stop.
The Prisons Band belted out heart-warming tunes as drum majorettes marched rhythmically to the beat during the colourful march from Mpopoma High School to White City Stadium.
Amai Mnangagwa led the march and was joined by Government Ministers, Ministers of State and other dignitaries who also took part in the march supporting the First Lady’s vision.
The crowd sang and danced as they marched denouncing drug and substance abuse with the First Lady blending with them and also starting songs backed by the crowd.
Drug survivors from the three provinces gave testimonies to the gathering which was also addressed by the First Lady, ministers and experts from various fields and the police who highlighted the various efforts they were undertaking to end the scourge.
Soccer legends like Tobias Mudyambanje, Douglas British Mloyi, Zenzo Moyo, Agent Sawu, Johannes “Signature” Ngodzo, Lawrence Phiri, Graham Ncube and Fiso Siziba were at hand to support the programme.
Thrilling soccer and netball matches lit up the programme with some drug survivors struggling to kick the ball while those seated in the terraces shouted “hwishuuu.”
The tournament also provided a platform for talent identification.
Guests were kept on the edges of their seats with a brilliant performance from Iyasa which highlighted the effects of drug abuse in families and communities.
The First Lady said the programme had brought people together to celebrate, through sport, the young people in society who have survived the pitfalls of drug abuse.
“It is against this background that I would like to acknowledge all those who have contributed to the success of this programme and a special mention goes to Bulawayo Province our host of the drug survivors tournament backed by Matabeleland North and South provinces. I thank you all,” she said to rapturous applause.
The prevailing scourge of drug abuse, the First Lady said, had seen many youths, both boys and girls suffering from irreversible mental health problems.
“Indeed, drugs have robbed our communities of the vibrancy of the youths in community development, social cohesion and nation building. Under the influence of drugs and alcoholism crimes such as rape, theft and even armed robberies have been committed by youths leading to incarceration.
“It is, appropriate for us today to celebrate through sport those youths who have survived the negative impact of drugs and substance abuse.
“Sports, ladies and gentlemen, provide a platform for interaction among youths. It brings together youths from different backgrounds and experiences so that they can share ideas on how to overcome drug abuse and alcoholism,” she said.
Those still struggling to quit drugs and alcoholism, the First Lady said, can get inspiration from their counterparts who shared their testimonies after being victorious in fighting against drug and substance abuse.
The same fighting spirit that is inherent in sports tournaments, she said, should be used in fighting alcoholism and drug abuse.
“As a mother myself like every mother in the country, I am pained to see the girl child being wasted away by drugs and alcohol. It pains me to see the girl child being abused because she is under the spell of drugs. I am pained to see the girl child engage in prostitution in-order to satisfy the urge of drug addiction. I therefore, call for a strong support to my sporting initiative and indeed welcome all efforts that are directed towards empowering the girl and boy child so that they become stronger economically and mentally.
“A healthy body means a healthy mind as the saying goes. Sports as an empowerment initiative, also provides an opportunity for youths and the girl child in particular to showcase their talents and gain self-esteem which is critical in decision making. It can be used also as a springboard for economic emancipation as it has become a rewarding occupation for those who are focused, talented and disciplined. Indeed, the current Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Honourable Kirsty Coventry is a living example and should serve as an inspiration to the girl child,” the First Lady said.
Dr Mnangagwa decried the prevalence of unwanted pregnancies and early marriages in communities.
“Issues of unwanted pregnancies and early marriages are rampant in our communities and drugs and substance abuse have contributed immensely to the increase in these cases. Let us, therefore, promote sports as it keeps our youths away from the evils of drug and help develop responsible citizens who are mentally and physically fit to be future leaders continuing to work for an upper middle-income society by 2030 and beyond.
“I would like to urge you, survivors of drug and substance abuse to inspire those still bound to addiction as you mix and mingle at this sports tournament and in the community at large,” she said.
The First Lady said she would continue to initiate more sports gatherings regularly and preach the gospel of abstinence and other social ills as well as health related issues.
“As we speak there is yet another sports fest going by the title “The first lady’s sports and wellness programme” building momentum in Mashonaland East and will be launched soon. This will include the elderly, young couples and those with disabilities.
Conclusively let me say information is powerful, share it in-order to empower others and create awareness about the dangers drug and substance abuse,” she said.
Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Minister Judith Ncube saluted the First Lady for her efforts to fight drug abuse which was rearing an ugly head in communities.
“The scourge is damaging our children mentally, psychologically and biologically with each passing day because of attitude. Amai, as the health ambassador you are working hard to take good care of your children and to protect them from the enemy called drugs. Increase in drug abuse means increase in crime. Let us say no to drugs. Drugs kill and destroy futures. Thank you Amai for your vision and educative programmes. We assure you that this drive will leave no one and no place behind. Thank you for having the youths at heart,” she said.
Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport and Recreation Tino Machakaire reinforced the need to tap into the First Lady’s wise counsel.
“It is very important to us as young people to make sure that we support your programmes. We are losing a lot of our young people, our future leaders because of these drugs so Amai keep up the good work that you are doing for this nation. If you look at it, the crime rate has increased because of these drugs. I just wish and hope that through these initiatives Amai we are also going to make sure that we work hand in hand with the ministry of home affairs to make sure that even the drug lords, people that are supplying drugs are brought to book,” he said.
The Deputy Minister assured the First Lady that his ministry would support all the programmes that she will be doing related to drugs that were making it difficult for people to sleep in their homes.
“We will continue backing you because we do not want to lose these children through drugs. If you look at the sports that you are bringing, they remove people from the urge to want to take drugs,” he said.
Cde Machakaire said the march had shown that the First Lady had great strength and had the youth at heart since he himself was feeling pain from marching a long distance.
Soccer legend Mr Tobias Mudyambanje spelt out the need for youths to stay away from drugs at all times.