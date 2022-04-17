Three border security officials arrested for taking R6500 bribe

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Three members of the National security Task Force (NTF) that is deployed to curb crime at South Africa and Zimbabwe’s border have been arrested for taking an R6500 bribe from a motorist.

It is alleged that the complainant was travelling from the neighboring country en route to Harare using a fake vehicle Temporary Import Permit (TIP).

The trio is accused of taking the bribe in two installments of R2500 within the border ad another R4000 at a house in Beitbridge town.

Tyron Makaya (31) a detective constable from ZRP Victoria Falls, Trust Mirirayi (45), a detective sergeant from Chitungwiza, and a soldier, Munyaradzi Mupesa from the ZNA Mechanised Battalion, were not asked to plead to charges of Criminal Abuse of Office when they appeared before Beitbridge Resident Magistrate, Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba on Thursday.

They were each remanded to May 7 on $15000 bail in the interim.

Appearing for the State, Beitridge Area Prosecutor, Ms Tinayeishe Matenga said on April 7 this year, one Martin Severini arrived at Beitbridge from South Africa driving a (foreign registered) Toyota Lexus registered in his name.

While at the border, he was approached by two unknown men purporting to be clearing agents who offered to process the border formalities for him.

They told him to pay R13500 to process the Temporary Import Permit (TIP)and he complied.

Later the two men issued him with fake customs documents and told him to proceed with his journey.

The complainant then set off for his journey and was stopped at the border exit gate by the trio who wanted to check on compliance issues.

The accused person then discovered Severinho was in possession of fake customs documents.

They then demanded a bribe threatening to impound the vehicle.

For fear of losing his vehicle, the motorist offered them R2500 but they insisted on R6500, resulting in the man calling his relatives in Beitbridge for a top-up of R4000.

Agreements were then made from the trio to collect the one at a suburbs in the border town, where they were given the R4000.

On the following day, the motorist informed his brother about the incident who then reported the matter to the police.

Investigations were then carried out including checks on the deployment register which showed that the trio was the ones involved in the case.

The accused persons were positively identified by the motorist and they were subsequently arrested.

The incident comes a few weeks when 17 other members of the NTF were arrested for taking an R2000 bribe from a cross-border bus, at a security checkpoint between Beitbridge border post and Chicago village along the Beitbridge to Masvingo highway. @tupeyo