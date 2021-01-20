Three Bulawayo men up for ivory possession

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

THREE men from Bulawayo have been arrested after being found in possession of 50kg of ivory whose source they could not explain.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident which occurred on Thursday last week when Leonard Murwira (48) of Magwegwe, Enock Mhlanga (62) of Number 04 Gibson Avenue, Malindela and Pius Ntini (30) of Nkulumane 5 were arrested after they were found in possession of 50kg of ivory.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of illegal possession of ivory after three men were found with 50kg of ivory, in Bradfield. On January 14, 2021 at around 11am we received information to the effect that two people were in possession of raw ivory. On the same day detectives from CID MFFU Bulawayo and National Parks and Wildlife Management reacted to the information and found a Nissan March registration number AET 2971 parked at Pick n’ Pay Bradfield. A search was carried out on their vehicle and the detectives found five pieces of raw ivory wrapped in a 50kg sack. The accused persons Murwira and Mhlanga were asked to produce the licence or permit which requires them to possess the ivory and they failed to do so leading to their arrest and recovery of the ivory,” he said.

Insp Ncube said the two suspects later implicated Ntini leading to his arrest.

“Murwira implicated Ntini as the owner of the 50kg of raw ivory indicating that he is the one who brought the ivory to them to look for buyers. On the same day a raid was carried out at Ntini’s house leading to his arrest. The accused persons are being charged for C/S 82 (1) ARW SI 362/90 of the Parks and Wildlife Act Chapter 20:14 which is Possession of Raw Unregistered Ivory. The total value recovered is still to be established and the accused persons are detained at Bulawayo Central Police Station. Investigations are in progress,” he said.