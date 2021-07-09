Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic has made three changes from the team that started against Mozambique for the country’s second match at the Cosafa Cup when they face Malawi at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha, South Africa on Friday.

Patrick Ben Musaka of Harare City has come in for Shadreck Nyahwa of Dynamos who has since dropped to the bench. Musaka replaced Brian Banda of FC Platinum in the 58th minute in the 0-0 draw with Mozambique on Wednesday. Richard Hachiro, who was also a second half substitute against Mozambique has taken up Farau Matare’s spot in the starting lineup, with the Bulawayo Chiefs striker dropped to the bench.

MacClive Phiri, a substitute against Mozambique has moved into the starting lineup for Tatenda Tavengwa.

Zimbabwe are third in Group B with just a point, the same as second placed Mozambique while 2015 champions Namibia top the log after their 2-1 win over West African guest nation Senegal on Wednesday.

After the draw with Mozambique, Zimbabwe are under pressure to pick up three points against Malawi. The remaining fixtures see Zimbabwe take on Namibia on Sunday before they clash with Senegal next Tuesday, with both matches to take place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Warriors starting lineup against Malawi: W Arubi, L Mucheto, Q Amini, M Phiri, C Mavhurume, K Nadolo, B Sarupinda, O Karuru (captain), R Hachiro, P Musaka, B Dzingai

Substitutes: M Mapisa, S Nyahwa, D Murimba, B Banda, N Dube, M Mkolo, A Mbeba, F Matare

