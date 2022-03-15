Three die in Masvingo accident

Sharon Chimenya, Sunday News Reporter

AT least three people died while 11 others were injured after the car, they were travelling in burst a tyre and swerved off the road along Chivhu-Roy Road on Sunday.

Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the accident that occurred at the 68-kilometre peg.

“At around 6pm on Sunday, a Toyota Hiace that was being driven by Innocent Damba (37) of Waterfalls burst the left rear tyre at the 68-kilometer peg along the Chivhu-Roy Road. The car had 13 passengers on board.

Damba lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road and overturned several times landing on its right side. Three people died upon admission at Gutu Hospital while 11 others were injured. Of the 11 four were seriously injured.”

The deceased have been identified as Florence Ndlovu, (38), Charles Nyamuba, (26) and Giliston Baloyi.

He said that the car sustained extensive body damage and is supposed to be examined by the Vehicle Inspection Department. The driver will face charges of culpable homicide.

Meanwhile, there was a shooting incident at Malilangwe Trust in Chiredzi which involved game scouts and three poachers on Saturday.

It was reported that on 10 March the game scouts got a tip off from Beitbridge that there were poachers who were planning to raid Bubi Valley conservancy where they wanted to hunt rhinos.

The anti-poaching team was activated and the poachers were suspicious and moved to Chiredzi towards Malilangwe Trust.

“On 12 March around 6 am the Malilangwe Trust scouts came in contact with the three poachers. The scouts urged the poachers to surrender but one of the poachers who is now deceased was armed with a rifle and fired towards the scouts. There was an exchange of gunfire and the other two poachers escaped leaving behind a torch, five litre container, a satchel and a plastic bag,” said Insp Dhewa.