Three dimensions of God’s visitation

GREETINGS beloved nation in the name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. There are many dimensions of God’s visitation in our lives but let me concentrate on the three essential dimensions where we can attract God in our lives.

These are levels where we can trigger God to do certain things in our lives. When we study scriptures we will discover that God always wanted to fellowship with his highest creation, which is man. When we study in the book of Genesis we discover that God would come in the cool of the day and fellowship with Adam. One of the reasons why Jesus had to die, it was not only for us to be blessed but it was also for God to have fellowship with man; (i) as individuals, (ii) as fellowship which speaks of a church setup and iii) as fellowship outside fellowship or informal fellowship.

Let me start with individual fellowship. This is highest level of getting God’s attention and at this level it will usher us into a level of corporate fellowship and also into fellowship outside fellowship. A lot of believers have failed to reach this highest level of fellowship. When we read in the scriptures we will discover that God would visit individuals in this intimate relationship. It was when Mary the mother of Jesus was alone that the angel Gabriel spoke to her about the messiah who was to be born. In the book of Mark 1:35 we see Jesus leaving his disciples going to a solitary place, meaning a quiet place where there was no one but himself. The Bible says he prayed there. We see Jesus had a tendency of withdrawing himself from the crowds so that he could speak to his father and not only that but so that he would also get instructions. A lot of believers have not yet mastered this level because we are so much into crowds and busy schedules, then we miss this level of God’s visitation. I pray that as individuals we may learn to spend much time in a solitary place with God. It reminds me of Moses when he once spent about 40 days and 40 nights on the mountain with God and this is when he got the 10 commandments.

That’s a place where we get the glory. The Bible tells us that when Moses left the mountain going into the camp of Israel, they had to look for a veil to cover him because of Glory of God on his face. The church has not yet mastered this level of a one on one with God where we spend so much time in his presence until his presence becomes more visible in our lives.

During the lockdown a lot of Christians were affected spiritually. Some failed to grow, not because there were no resources, but because they were so used to the second level of fellowship, the level of corporate fellowship. That’s why some backslid because the only knowledge they had was that God only speaks to them when they were in corporate gathering which is very important as well. But forgetting that the first level of intimacy with God, gives birth to the corporate anointing. So the church has not been trained to be in the solitary place where we get spiritual infusion from the Holy Ghost so that we are able to birth the purposes and the plans of God. When we study the nature we will discover that every woman who has a child or is pregnant that whole process happened in the secret place without anyone watching or seeing. During the lockdown God gave us an opportunity for a one on one intimacy where there were no cameras in front of us, no one cheering us or saying ‘‘go deeper’’ or clapping hands for us. It was a season where God also wanted to get attention from us, where God wanted to grow our prayer lives and our Bible reading lives.

This level is a level of birthing of new things as individuals. The Bible says in the book of Matthew 6:6, “when we enter into closet and shut the door’’. The bible tells us that God is a God of secrets. When He sees the things that are done in secret He will reward us in public. This is the level where God is calling the church. We are so much distracted by the surroundings and crowds that we even a miss one on one voice with God. May I introduce you to this level of intimate relationship with God that it will usher us into our great calling. The third level or dimension is the fellowship outside fellow or informal fellowship, which we touched on it in the last article. Once again I would like to invite you to receive Jesus as your personal Lord and saviour, by believing in your heart and confessing with your mouth that Jesus is your Lord and saviour, and you shall be saved. May God bless you all and this beautiful nation Zimbabwe. Amen.

