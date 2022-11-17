Three fatally struck by lightning

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday News Reporter

THREE people from Lupane and Binga were last week fatally struck by lightning, with the police calling on the public to avoid sheltering themselves under trees or open structures when it is raining.

In the first incident two family members from Ndimimbili village in Lupane were fatally struck by lightning on Sunday while sitting in their kitchen hut.

“The Moyo family, Evans (22) and his three-year-old daughter were fatally struck by lightning while the wife, Nomatter (23) survived with serious burns,” said acting Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Christopher Mahohoma.

In the second incident that occurred in Binga, a 29-year-old woman was fatally struck while in her kitchen hut as well.

“The now deceased, Tuuse Nyoni was sitting with her son (5) when it started raining. The duo together with a passerby who joined them seeking shelter sat in the kitchen hut. During the course of the rain, Nyoni was fatally struck and the kitchen hut set ablaze. Police attended to both scenes,” said Asst Insp Mahohoma.

“The police are calling on members of public to be safe during lightning storms by avoiding sheltering themselves under trees or in open buildings such as garages, a gazebo or under shades. When indoors people should avoid taking showers, washing dishes or doing laundry,” said the police spokesperson.

