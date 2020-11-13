Three Gweru City council employees perish in accident

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

Three Gweru City Council employees died in a car accident when the vehicle they were travelling in burst its rear tyre and veered off the road before hitting a tree along Masvingo-Harare road near Furtherstone.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident that happened on Thursday but could not give details.

“We are still waiting for the accident details from Mashonaland East Province,” he said.

Gweru Mayor Councillor Josiah Makombe said the three were going to Harare to recover a council vehicle which had broken down.

“We have learnt with deep sadness the passing on of three council employees who died in a car accident near Furtherstone along Beitbridge-Harare highway. The three were on their way to Harare to recover a broken-down council vehicle which was being used by former Director of Engineering Services, Engineer Robson Manatsa.

We are informed that the Nissan NP 300 they were travelling in had a rear tyre burst, resulting in the driver of the vehicle losing control and it veered off the road before hitting a tree. The three died on the spot.

We would want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May their dear departed souls rest in eternal peace,” he said.