Three infants suffocate to death

Nohlelo Mlilo, Sunday News Reporter

THREE infants died in their sleep on Christmas Day while their parents escaped with health complications after allegedly inhaling a pesticide that was used on maize and put in the storeroom next to their bedroom, police have confirmed.

The incident occurred in Jowa Village in Bubi District, Matabeleland North Province.

The three were aged one, five and seven.

In a statement, police urged members of the public to be cautious when using pesticides, saying the victims died from inhaling Aluminum Phosphide that their parents had earlier on applied on maize.

“The victims suffocated after their parents had applied Aluminum Phosphide 560TB fumigation tablets on their shelled maize in a storeroom next to their bedroom and went to bed,” said the police.

The parents suffered from health complications during the night and when they checked on their three children, they found out that they had died.

“During the night, the victim’s parents developed some health complications and when they checked on their children, they discovered that they had already died, the victim’s parents later received medical attention through the assistance of neighbours,” the police said.