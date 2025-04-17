Three men arrested in South Africa for stealing Zim livestock

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THREE men aged between 31 and 39 have been arrested by South African police for allegedly stealing and smuggling 88 goats from Zimbabwe across the Limpopo River, in yet another case reflecting the persistent scourge of cross-border livestock theft.

The trio was nabbed on Tuesday in the Bennde Mutale area of Limpopo Province during a joint tactical operation involving security agents from both Zimbabwe and South Africa, who are working together to curb cross-border crimes, especially stock theft.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malasela Ledwaba, said the suspects were intercepted following an intelligence-led operation spearheaded by the Makuya Police.

“Concerted efforts by police in the province to fight border crime are yielding results and this was evident when the Makuya Police arrested three suspects aged between 31 and 39 for smuggling of livestock,” he said.

Col Ledwaba said police seized a white Isuzu 4×4 pickup truck with a canopy and a large trailer loaded with 88 goats. The total estimated value of the seized livestock and vehicle is R470 000.

“Police received intelligence information about a suspicious vehicle fully loaded with goats suspected to have been smuggled from Zimbabwe into South Africa. The vehicle was monitored until it reached the tar road in Masisi, where it was intercepted,” he said.

The suspects, who failed to produce any documentation proving ownership of the animals, were arrested and are expected to appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of suspected stolen property. Investigations are still underway.

The illegal movement of livestock across the Limpopo River has become a perennial problem, with goats, cattle and sheep frequently targeted by syndicates operating between the two countries. Cross-border livestock theft, especially involving goats, sheep and cattle, has become a growing problem in recent years, particularly along the porous border between Zimbabwe and South Africa. The crime not only disrupts rural livelihoods but also undermines food security and economic stability in affected communities.

According to security authorities, syndicates often exploit unguarded border points to move stolen livestock, which is then sold on the South African black market for significantly higher prices. While goats may fetch between R600 and R1 000 on the Zimbabwean side, the same animals are sold for R3 500 or more in South Africa, making the trade highly lucrative for smugglers.

In response to the growing threat, both governments have ramped up joint patrols, community policing initiatives and intelligence-sharing efforts aimed at dismantling stock theft networks. Farmers and local residents in border communities have also begun forming cross-border neighbourhood watch groups to track suspicious movements and report incidents swiftly.