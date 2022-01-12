Three more members added to Zinara board

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

TRANSPORT and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has added three more members to the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) board.

The appointment of the three- Advocate Kingston Magaya, Ms Angeline Matopodzi and Ms Brenda Nhliziyo comes after the appointment last month of Dr George Manyaya as the new chairman, with Ms Lizwe Bunu deputising him for the three-year long tenure.

Announcing the appointment of the additional three board members, Minister Mhona said the immediate task of the new board was to come up with strategies to decongest the country’s tollgates.

“Today I am privileged to announce additional Board Members for ZINARA in terms of the law, these are Advocate Kingston Magaya, Ms Angeline Matopodzi and Ms Brenda Nhliziyo

“The immediate task that I have given the new Board Members is to come up with strategies to decongest the tollgates, refurbishment and construction of toll plaza to ensure seamless revenue collection,” he said.

The Minister also appointed Ms Sinikiwe Gwatidzo as additional board member for the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) and re-appointed Mr Alderman Mudzara as Zinara board member.