Three players suspended for Matchday Five League action

Online Reporter

THREE players Ishmael Nyanhi, Lincoln Mangaira and Courage Bera are this weekend not eligible to do duty for their respective Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs due to suspension.

As the season enters into Week Five on Saturday, Nyanhi (Simba Bhora), Mangaira (Chicken Inn) and Bera (Bikita Minerals), have already accumulated three yellow cards each.

Simba Bhora are set to take on TelOne at Wadzanayi Stadium. Chicken Inn will play host to Herentals at Luveve Stadium while Bikita Minerals fight it out against Scottland FC at Rufaro Stadium.

PSL Week Five Fixtures

Saturday

Manica Diamonds v Dynamos (Sakubva Stadium ) ,Chicken Inn v Herentals (Luveve Stadium), Simba Bhora v TelOne (Wadzanayi Stadium), MWOS V ZPC Kariba (Baobab Stadium), Kwekwe United v FC Platinum (Bata Stadium), Greenfuel vs Yadah (Greenfuel Arena) Scottland v Bikita Minerals (Rufaro Stadium)

Sunday

Triangle United v Highlanders (Gibbo Stadium), CAPS United versus Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro Stadium).