Three PSL match-day three fixtures postponed, Bosso, DeMbare matches given green light

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THREE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League which were scheduled for this weekend have been further postponed, with five to go ahead.

On Friday, the Premier Soccer League announced that the matches that are not going ahead are the match-up between Chicken Inn and Tenax that was scheduled for Luveve Stadium on Saturday, Black Rhinos versus Caps United and the fixture between Bulawayo Chiefs and FC Platinum.

In matches cleared to take place, on Friday, Harare City take on Yadah at the National Sports Stadium, in the fixtures lined up for Saturday, Whawha collide with Bulawayo City at Ascot Stadium while ZPC Kariba clash with Triangle United at Nyamunga. The two biggest teams in the country, Highlanders and Dynamos are in action on Sunday.

Highlanders travel to Mutare for a date with the yet to lose Manica Diamonds at Sakubva Stadium while Dynamos square off with Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium.

Last weekend, only one match went ahead, which saw Ngezi Platinum Stars hammer Herentals College 3-0 to go on top of the log.

It is understood that there are positive Covid-19 cases in some of the teams that has resulted in matches being called off.

