Breaking News
JUST IN: SRC appoints Zifa restructuring committee

JUST IN: SRC appoints Zifa restructuring committee

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Three PSL match-day three fixtures postponed, Bosso, DeMbare matches given green light

17 Dec, 2021 - 17:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Three PSL match-day three fixtures postponed, Bosso, DeMbare matches given green light

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THREE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League which were scheduled for this weekend have been further postponed, with five to go ahead.

On Friday, the Premier Soccer League announced that the matches that are not going ahead are the match-up between Chicken Inn and Tenax that was scheduled for Luveve Stadium on Saturday, Black Rhinos versus Caps United and the fixture between Bulawayo Chiefs and FC Platinum.

In matches cleared to take place, on Friday, Harare City take on Yadah at the National Sports Stadium, in the fixtures lined up for Saturday, Whawha collide with Bulawayo City at Ascot Stadium while ZPC Kariba clash with Triangle United at Nyamunga. The two biggest teams in the country, Highlanders and Dynamos are in action on Sunday.

Highlanders travel to Mutare for a date with the yet to lose Manica Diamonds at Sakubva Stadium while Dynamos square off with Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium.

Last weekend, only one match went ahead, which saw Ngezi Platinum Stars hammer Herentals College 3-0 to go on top of the log.

It is understood that there are positive Covid-19 cases in some of the teams that has resulted in matches being called off.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting