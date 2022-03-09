Three soldiers sentenced to 15years each for armed robbery

Brighton Moyo, Sunday News Reporter

THREE Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) soldiers were jailed for 15 years each after having been convicted of armed robbery, theft and unlawful entry by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Court Martial on Sunday.

In a statement ZNA national spokesman, Colonel Alphios Makotore said the three soldiers were sentenced to 15years each for armed robbery, theft and unlawful entry.

“As the military justice and deterrent sentences against rogue elements of the force continue to be dispensed, Lance Corporal Fortune Ndlovu and Privates Ratiel Manyanga and Kainos Masase were on 05 March sentenced to 15 years in prison each by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, they were convicted for armed robbery, unlawful entry and theft,” reads the statement.

Col Makotore said the trio was serving with 4 Infantry Brigade in Masvingo when they committed the offenses between January and July 2021.

It was revealed that Ndlovu was first demoted to the rank of Private before all three of them were dismissed from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

“Ndlovu was reduced in rank to Private before all three were discharged from the Zimbabwe National Army with ignominy and sentenced to 15years’ imprisonment each for the offenses,” said Col Makotore.

He said the highly penal sentencing indicates the military does not condone indiscipline and misconduct among the troops

“The Zimbabwe National Army has warned that any of its members caught on the wrong side of the law will face the full wrath of the law”, he said.