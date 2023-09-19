Three teams relegated from Southern Region Division one league

Gerald Sibanda

[email protected]

MAKHANDENI Pirates and Mountain Climbers Football Club have been sacked from the Zifa Southern Region Division One Soccer League after failing to cope with the financial demands.

According to an official statement from the region’s representatives from the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa), the three teams have been failing to play all required matches, to meet their financial obligations and to pay affiliation fees.

The two clubs have joined Zimbabwe Saints on the sidelines.

This came at a time when Makhandeni Pirates and Zimbabwe Saints were sitting at the bottom two places of the log, with Mountain Climbers in 14th place.

One of the players from Zimbabwe Saints, Elton Sibanda expressed his disappointment on how the situation has unfolded.

“It is very sad when you look at this situation everything has happened. The transfer-window is closed and it is very difficult for one to get a team in this situation,” said Sibanda.

Teams scheduled to play any of the three sides will be automatically given the maximum points and three goals.