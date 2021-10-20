Three Zimbabweans in Confederation of African Tennis 14 years and under tournament singles finals

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THREE Zimbabwean youngsters, two boys and one girl will on Thursday appear in the singles finals at the Confederation of African Tennis 14 years and under tournament at the Bulawayo Country Club.

Mengezi Sibanda from Bulawayo is squaring off with Tatenda Chivenga of Mutare in the boysâ€™ final. Kudzai Chapepa of Bulawayo is meeting South African, Jahnie van Zyl in the girlsâ€™ ultimate fixture.

Sibanda saw off Mozambican Edilson Rosa 6-1, 6-3 to book a place in the final. Chivenga defeated another Mozambican, third seed Luca Figueiredo in the other semifinal fixture.

Chapepa blazed past fellow Zimbabwean, fourth seeded Zahara El-Zein 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals while Van Zyl took care of second seed Ramy Mohamed from Egypt 6-4, 6-4 to secure a clash with Chapepa. All semifinal fixtures for the singles took place on Wednesday morning.

Finals for the doubles at the tournament were played on Wednesday afternoon.

Players from Botswana, Egypt, Kenya, Namibia, Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe are taking part in the tournament that started on Monday.

When the finalists take to the court on Thursday, a similar tournament will be getting underway at the same venue, which runs all the way to Sunday.

