Three Zimbabweans tee off at Fidelity Pro-Am in SA

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

THREE Zimbabwean pro golfers, Akil Yousuf, Davison Elijah and Roy Da Costa are ready for the Sunshine Senior Tour’s first of the 2022 Fidelity Pro-Ams with the first tee off scheduled for 11.10am this morning at the Kyalami Country Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The event carries a prize fund of R125 000. Yousuf will be the first to tees off from the 10th and will be partnered by female amateur golfer, Ravi Rampath. Da Costa is next off the tee same tee box at 11.28 with partner Steve Ferreira while Davison Elijah will tee off last from the 1st with partner Robin Mungawazi at 12.49pm.

The Zimbabwean trio joins other senior tour pros including the likes of Dave Riddle, Paul van Biljon, and Teddy Matebula.

Sunday News spoke to Yousuf ahead of his tee off and he was confident of having a good tournament.

“This is the first time we are having a tournament at Kyalami Country Club, but I am playing pretty decent golf so I am hopeful that I will play well. I’ve put in the hard yards so I’m hoping it will pay off,” Yousuf said.

He added: “There are always areas that can be improved. I think the biggest challenge is staying calm and focused on the course.”

This Fidelity event is a 36-hole stroke play event for SA Senior Tour member professionals, who are 50 years of age or older on 1st March 2022, with 18 holes being played on each of the two days of the event. It is a Sunshine Senior Tour-branded Order of Merit tournament.

The field size will be limited to a maximum of 50 professionals and 50 amateurs with all qualified professionals playing off the same teeing ground and course set-up on the respective competition days. Amateurs will be able to choose the colour tee markers for their play and must use the same for all 18 holes.

There will be an 18-hole cut after the first round for the professional entrants with only the top 25 senior professionals and ties for 25th place on the qualifying score advancing to play on day 2 this Wednesday. Only those who complete the 36 holes, will be eligible for a share of the prize fund of R125 000, unless an injury or medical condition occurs once the player has commenced his/her second round. @RealSimbaJemwa