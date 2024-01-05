Thulani Sibanda joins Bulawayo Chiefs, again

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs have hired Thulani Sibanda, again, to head their technical team as senior team head coach.

This is the umpteenth time that Sibanda has been reunited with the Bulawayo based side.

Sibanda spent last season at Triangle United where he was shown the door at the end of the season after the team was relegated under his watch.

Triangle United finished the season on 16th position and will be playing Division One football this year.

“Bulawayo Chiefs FC is pleased to announce the reappointment of Thulani Sibanda to the position of senior team head coach with immediate effect. After a thorough search and consideration, it became clear that there is no other coach who embodies the Bulawayo Chiefs DNA more than Thulani Sibanda.

“Sibanda previously served as the head coach of our senior team and led the club to great success. His understanding of the club’s culture, values and vision make him the perfect candidate to lead our team once again,” announced the club.

Sibanda takes over from Johanisi Nhuma who led Chiefs to a 13th position finish last season.

“The rest of the technical staff will be announced in due course as we work towards building a strong and cohesive team for the upcoming season.

“We are confident that with Sibanda at the helm, Bulawayo Chiefs FC will continue to strive for excellence and achieve our goals on and off the field”.