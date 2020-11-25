Tighter enforcement of Covid-19 regulations on the cards

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has said it will be tightening the enforcement of lockdown measures following the spike of Covid-19 cases in the country, as it reiterates that bars, nightspots and other places of leisure are supposed to remain closed while curfew measures are still in force.

Bars and nightspots in the city’s major cities had seemingly resumed operations without approval, while the Zimbabwe Republic Police also noted that members of the public had also shown laxity in the wearing of face masks, the observation of social distancing, hand sanitising and the observance of public gathering restrictions.

Speaking at Tuesday’s post Cabinet briefing, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said the Government would intensify efforts to ensure that Covid-19 guidelines were followed.

“Cabinet notes, with concern, that there has been an increase in COVID-19 positive cases over the past three weeks.

Cabinet reiterates that the lockdown and curfew measures previously announced are still subsisting. It should be noted that public bars, night clubs, beerhalls, casinos, betting shops and theatres are still not permitted to operate.

The nation is informed that gatherings are still limited to two persons, while authorised events such as weddings and church congregation as are limited to 50 and one 100 persons, respectively. The enforcement of lockdown measures will be intensified henceforth,” Minister Ndlovu said.

With the festive season approaching, Minister Ndlovu said people should take extra care to prevent the spread of the virus.

“With the festive season fast approaching, the public is advised to take all the necessary precautions to prevent a surge in Covid-19 positive cases.

Those visiting the country should undergo Covid-19 tests in their countries of origin and bring valid Covid-19 negative results obtained within 48 hours of departure in line with WHO protocols.

Meanwhile, a robust awareness creation programme is being rolled out under which the engagement of communities is being strengthened,” he said.