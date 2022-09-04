‘Tito Santana fight was the best of my career’

Lovemore Dube

FIGHTING World Wrestling Federation (WWF) legend Tito Santana in South Africa rates Allan “The Ripper” Mpofu’s career best.

The fight in the mid-1990s in Johannesburg had the Bulawayo grappler offered a chance of a lifetime, a move to fight as Santana’s partner in the United States of America.

Back then wrestling was probably Zimbabwe’s most watched television programme with millions glued to television sets every Saturday evening.

On Friday, Sunday News Leisure’s Lovemore Dube (LD) caught up with Mpofu a veteran of 35 fights and a wrestling legend for a wide-ranging interview.

LD: You grew up at a time when boxing and wrestling were a big deal, when the two sports could fill the Large City Hall and some events could be taken to stadia, with the likes of Tarantula and Giants Haystacks coming to our shores regularly, what effect did it have on you growing up?

AM: It was the best time for the two sports codes. There were great boxers at that time, Kid Power and the great Kilimanjaro. In wrestling you had Patrick Flyer the All Nations flyweight champion, living legend Chris Diamond and Big Mike.

LD: Wrestling was big on television, who were your childhood heroes?

AM: In boxing it had to be Great Kilimanjaro, it got better when I moved to Parklands and he was a neighbour, just seeing him doing his morning jog was awesome. The guy was big but worked hard. It was amazing.

Everyone was hooked on to WWF. I am yet to see anyone of that generation who did not love Hulk Hogan, the Ultimate Warrior and great tag team – The Rockers.

LD: Zimbabwe had a vibrant wrestling scene up to the end of the last century, 1999, what made it big?

AM: It was massive. It is guys who were driving it, that is the wrestlers and the promoters led by the sports’ all weather friend Jeff Dube of Rampage Ring Promotions. It was a question of hard work and time devoted to it, just the passion that he had for the sport. The guys would go work out knowing that there are bouts coming thick and fast.

LD: Did the scenes on television and bloodied Tarantulas affect social behaviour of youths back then?

AM: Ooh yes everyone wanted to be the one who inflicted that blood gush … so everyone wanted to emerge at the top but did not take to the streets or any wayward behaviour.

LD: Growing up who were the big guys in the sport locally?

AM: Locally the big guys were Big Mike Tshuma, Moondog Max, Robbie Kapora, Paul “Bad News” Ngozo and Vivian Honolulu. It was amazing for me to share the gym and dressing room with these guys. You had guys like Ray Silubonde and Lucas Sabao too. The amazing family of brothers, Patrick Flyer, The Farmer and Chris Diamond, great human beings. They took their time to help everyone to get to dizzy heights.

LD: Who were your favourites locally?

AM: I loved Big Robbie, we later become friends and training partners. I remember agreeing to fight him only once. It was in Zvishavane at Nilton Hotel and lucky for me I pinned him down and we never faced each other again.LD: Any local tournaments that you watched locally that captured your imagination?

AM: The most amazing was the Rumble in The Jungle at Maphisa Growth Point in Kezi in July of 1997, the whole of Bulawayo and Harare literally moved to Maphisa. It was just shocking that so many people showed they were fighting sports lovers. The other bout that I remember growing up was going to the Large City Hall to watch The Great Khali against Big Mike. There was so much violence in that ring, I remember my dad taking me out to go home during that fight. I also remember Big Mike v Robbie at Stanley Square, there also was too much blood in the ring.

LD: Prior to these any notable tournaments you went to as a teenager.

AM: I was a fan on television. We were all hooked on WWF.

LD: How did you get into the sport, turning to the sport as an athlete?

AM: Interesting I went to the gym, Chris Diamond was working out with Robbie and he saw me. He wanted someone to work out with Robbie. To be honest I was not interested at all. He persisted then one day I went to watch them in action at a workout, the rest is history.

LD: Where were you training under which coach?

AM: We were training at Bulawayo Health Studio. There were mats, a lovely place to work out at, at the basement, a very private place.

LD: First ring experience, how was the feeling? What was the result?

AM: My very first ring experience was the one off match against Big Robbie. It was shocking to see a packed Nilton Hotel. I remember vividly that day. Diamond was not even there. But we got on it and I managed to pin him into submission with a “Boston Crab” move that Chris had taught me during the week.

LD: Other memorable fights in which you were involved in…

AM: My first was for obvious reasons. Also the fights I have in Johannesburg. There was a time we were going with Chris Diamond to fight in Johannesburg once or twice a month. We had amazing fights.

LD: Who was your tag team partner?

AM: I had no permanent partner I loved teaming up with Chris Diamond especially in Johannesburg. Locally I teamed up with Robbie and Paul Bad News. That guy was pure talent, he was crazy in his own way, but thousands would come to watch him in Zvishavane to see their local hero. He was a super guy on and off the ring. He would make everyone laugh.

LD: Was wrestling paying, how good were the purses back then?

AM: It was okay, locally but very lucrative outside, we were treated like superstars.

LD: Who are some of the big names you clashed with in South Africa and your best fight there and at which venues?

AM: I had a fight in South Africa with Tito Santana. I still rate it as the biggest fight of my life at the Wembley Arena in Johannesburg. I remember after the fight he asked me to join him in the US but a younger me refused. I remember I spent the whole night crying, torn in between whether to go or to stay home. But I have no regrets. My coach stood by my decision.

LD: How many fights were you involved in?

AM: I had over 35 fights and I never lost any local fight.

LD: When did you retire and why?

AM: I just could not carry on after having to bury my colleagues one after the other. Remember I turned professional at 18, so for one so young to have to go through that trauma of burying my mates was just too much. I have Chris Diamond and one Julian Banana who ring fenced me and were very protective over how I conducted myself outside the ring. I thought they were bullying me but I am forever grateful.

I spent time with Chris Diamond. It is sad Cont Mhlanga passed on when we were in the middle of having a ‘Chris Diamond Show’ where he really wanted to honour the Legends of the City. We had plans to spruce up Stanley Square and redo the ring and revive the sport. He had big dreams. Remember he had built a boxing and wrestling ring at Township Square earlier in the late 1990s.

LD: Your biggest fight in Zimbabwe who was it against?

AM: I have two fights that I remember. The first was in Zvishavane against the tough and rugged Ray Silubonde, it was a fierce contest that left me with a near broken collar bone. The second was against Vivian Honolulu at the Windermere Hotel. It was a great fight promoted by Jeff Dube and hosted by Honourable Omega Sibanda.

LD: Did you fight any of Big Mike and Charles Mandingo?

AM: Sadly the Big Mike fight did not take place. I really wanted that one, I remember fighting in Johannesburg on Friday night and rushing home to fight at the Large City Hall the following day but the fight could not take place after Big Mike broke the ring.

LD: What is the state of the sport?

AM: It’s in a deplorable state. It’s sad to say the least, in fact it is non-existent.

LD: Do you think it can be revived and how?

AM: Yes it can be. I have said the key to the revival of this is engaging Chris Diamond and let him do it again. All these great names passed through his hands. That is what the late Cont Mhlanga dreamt of.

LD: A bit about yourself in summing up.

AM: I was born at Luveve Clinic in Bulawayo in 1975. I attended Mafakela Government Primary School and I proceeded to the

University of Makokoba (St Columbas) before proceeding to the Bulawayo Polytechnic to study Draughting and Design Technology. I am still in sport, running a very interesting football project, First Mobile Academy with amazing young stars with a good number loaned out to Division One and Premiership clubs. I am married with three beautiful daughters.