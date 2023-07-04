Tjukutja dance competition return faces impasse

Judith Phiri , Sunday News Reporter

In a shocking turn of events, the highly anticipated dance competition Tjukutja Kasi to Kasi which was scheduled to resume airing on the national broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation television (ZBCtv) last month, has been put on a halt after the producer was involved in a car accident.

After a three-year hiatus, the dance competition was set to make a comeback due to public demand. Tjukutja Kasi to Kasi was a free-style open dance competition that was shot in different suburbs every week and at the end of the season, there would be a final show that brings all the dancers together, with a winner awarded.

The television programme is a brainchild of an independent producer for ZBCtv, Mr Tafadzwa Dube who recently was involved in a car accident and is still recovering.

In an interview, the production manager of the television programme, Mr Alison Muchato said the unforeseen setback has left fans, participants and the production team disappointed and concerned.

“On a fateful day, as preparations for the dance competition were in full swing, a car accident involving the producer, Mr Dube unfolded. Details surrounding the incident are still emerging, but it is reported that the accident resulted in serious injuries.

“This has resulted in the producer being unable to render and fulfill his duties for the foreseeable future. This unfortunate turn of events has sent shockwaves throughout the production team and the entire industry,” said Mr Muchato.

He said with the producer being one of the key figures responsible for overseeing the show’s production, Mr Dube’s absence poses numerous challenges.

Mr Muchato said the delay caused by the accident has led to rescheduling conflicts, financial implications and logistical hurdles that must be overcome before the competition could proceed.

“The most immediate consequence of the accident is the need to reschedule the entire dance competition. This entails coordinating with the participating dance troupes, judges and sponsors to accommodate the new timeline.

“The rescheduling process is a complex and time-consuming task, as it involves finding suitable alternative dates that align with the availability of all stakeholders. Conflicts may arise due to prior commitments, leading to potential changes in the lineup and logistical adjustments,” he added.

Mr Muchato said the delays have also brought about financial implications for the production team, as sponsors and advertisers who had invested substantial resources in the competition may seek compensation or renegotiation of contracts.

He said they were still reassessing and revising the budget to account for the extended timeline, including costs associated with venue rentals, equipment and personnel.

Mr Muchato added: “Both the participants and the eager audience are bound to be disappointed by the unforeseen delay. The dance troupes, who have dedicated countless hours to rehearsing and preparing for the competition, may experience frustration and a sense of uncertainty.”

“Similarly, fans who have been eagerly waiting to witness the talent and excitement of the dance competition will have to exercise patience as they await the rescheduled dates.”

He said efforts were also being made to ensure Mr Dube is provided with the necessary support and resources for a speedy recovery, while guaranteeing his eventual return to the project.