Toastmasters opens Matabeleland North branch

TOASTMASTERS International has launched a new branch in Victoria Falls, Matabeleland North province which is a milestone in expanding the work of the club in Zimbabwe.

The club will be hosting a Charter Dinner on Saturday where their Chief Executive Officer Mr Andrew Tsuro from South Africa will meet the members of the new branch.

Mrs Future Moyo the Business Development Director for Toastmasters Zimbabwe said the club was excited to open a new branch in Victoria Falls.

“Another important detail is that next year in May we will host the Toastmasters Southern Africa Conference also happening in Victoria Falls again. The CEO of Toastmasters will grace the event so we are happy that these two things are happening in Zimbabwe,” she said.

Mrs Moyo said the charter dinner that will be held on Saturday is a platform for the people in Victoria Falls to network.

“Whenever we set up a new branch there is need for us to gather and celebrate so since we are having the first ever Charter Dinner in Matabeleland North at the branch in Victoria Falls.

“The dinner is important in that the people of Victoria Falls get to network and meet the Toastmaster’s International team and the CEO so that they learn more in the areas of leadership and service to the community.

As toastmasters we are there to provide soft skills like leadership and communication which are vital in the service industry that Victoria Falls is,” said Mrs Moyo.

She said Toastmasters build confidence to their members in areas around leadership. She added that corporate executives can also be part of the team in order for them to be dynamic leaders, while young people who also want to have communication skills imparted to them can also make use of the club.

A Corporate Executive Summit will take place on Friday and is an opportunity for corporates to come together and discuss the challenges faced in the service industry and effective communication and leadership that can support the service industry.

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. The organization’s membership exceeds 300 000 in more than 15 000 branches in 149 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders.

