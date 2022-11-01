Tobacco sales hit US$650 million 

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB) has said tobacco sales from the 2022 marketing season raked in a total US$650 million up from US$589 million last year, which was an increase in both value and volumes.

Tobacco remains a key crop for the country’s economy, contributing exports of more than US$1 billion and the agriculture subsector is targeting to become a US$5 billion industry by 2025.

In a statement, announcing the close of 2022 tobacco marketing season, TIMB appreciated efforts of all tobacco growers put in the work.

“TIMB wishes to advise all stakeholders that the final sale of tobacco for the 2022 tobacco marketing season was 21 October 2022. Therefore, all contract and auction floors are closed. A total of 212,711,370 kilograms of tobacco had been sold at a value of US $650,308,534. This is an increase when comparing to 211,100,219 kilograms sold during the same period in 2021 at a value of US $589,573,827,” read part of the statement.

“The Board greatly appreciates the efforts of all tobacco growers who have put in the work to make the season a resounding success. However, we are aware that some tobacco growers have not yet been paid for tobacco sold during the 2021/ 2022 marketing season and this has affected timeous preparations for the 2022/ 2023 season.”

TIMB said it was working towards resolving the issue to ensure that all outstanding payments are disbursed.

It said at the same time, large amounts of money are owed to merchants by tobacco growers and they were urging growers to pay off their debts for inputs given by merchants.

TIMB added: “Together with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, the Board’s aim is to bring order and sanity to the industry so as to achieve a US$5 billion industry by 2025. Orderly marketing remains fundamental to the continued success of the tobacco industry.”

It advised all growers who completed sales but have not received full payment are to them for assistance.

Zimbabwe is the sixth largest producer of tobacco in the world, accounting for seven percent of the world supply and is also the fifth largest tobacco exporter in the world.

Presently, Zimbabwe is value-adding and beneficiating just one percent of the total tobacco output grown in the country.