Toll fees increased

27 Aug, 2022 - 17:08 0 Views
The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has with effect from Monday slightly adjusted toll fees in local currency but they remain unchanged in forex.

According to the new tariffs, which are in line with Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021, tolling fees for light motor vehicles are now pegged at $1 100 up from $860 and mini-buses will be charged $1 650 up from $1 290.

Buses, haulage trucks and heavy vehicles will fork out $2 200, $2 750 and $5 500 respectively. Zinara said the residential discount term is now pegged at $22 000 up from $17 200.

In June, Zinara board chairperson Dr George Manyaya told parliamentarians and other stakeholders during a workshop in Bulawayo on the progress made in the fight against corruption that $7 billion has been set aside for the upgrading of all tollgates across the country as part of efforts to plug revenue leakages and improve efficiency.

