Tollgate fees up

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Road Authority (Zinara) has introduced dual pricing for tollgate fees allowing motorists to pay in foreign currency.

In a statement, Zinara announced that light motor-vehicles will pay US$2,00 minibuses US$ 3,00 buses US$4,00 heavy vehicles US$ 5,00 haulage trucks US$10,00.

“It is hereby notified that the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development has, in terms of section 6 of the Toll Roads Act [Chapter 13:13], made the following regulations. These regulations may be cited as the Toll Roads (National Road Network) (Amendment) Regulations, 2021 (No. 12).

“The Fourth Schedule to the Toll Roads (Regional Trunk Road Network) Regulations, 2009, published in Statutory Instrument 39 of 2009, is repealed and substituted by the following. fourth schedule tolls at road tolling points Vehicle (US$) light motor-vehicles will pay US$2,00 minibuses US$ 3,00 buses US$4,00 heavy vehicles US$ 5,00 haulage trucks US$10,00,” said the statement.

Zinara said foreign registered vehicles will pay toll fees in foreign currency.

“Toll fees for foreign registered vehicles shall be payable in United States Dollars or equivalent in other foreign currencies, using the above rates. The fees stipulated in section 2 above may be payable in local currency at the foreign currency auction rate in terms of the Exchange Control (Exclusive use of Zimbabwe dollar for Domestic Transactions) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020, published in Statutory Instrument 185 of 2020,” reads the statement.

Zinara said residents living in areas within a 10 km radius from a tollgate situated in their jurisdiction shall be discounted.