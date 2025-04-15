Too hot to handle, Jah Prayzah’s album launch tickets vanish fast!

Trust Khosa, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

It’s official – Jah Prayzah fever has hit again! Tickets for the superstar’s upcoming album launch, “Ndini Mukudzeyi” set for May 3 at Old Hararians Sports Club, are flying off the shelves – with the Early Bird standard tickets already sold out.

In a social media post that sent fans scrambling, Jah Prayzah announced: “Early Bird tickets kuStandard Section sold out. Now onto First Release mhanya asati apera futi. Get your tickets now at www.wagwizi.jp.”

Fans flooded the comments section with excitement, frustration, and urgency.

“Yuwii apa ndikuverengera kutenga nhaimi,” wrote Lucy Precious Musokeri, regretting her delay.

“Kubuda nekupera yoh,” added Norleen Round, stunned by how fast tickets were selling.

But not everyone’s celebration came easy – some fans expressed difficulties with online purchases.

“Purchasing using the website ikuramba, toitasei,” asked Mitchell Zondi.

“Takatenga online apana kuuya any message. Plz reply ku inbox kwenyu Jah Prayzah,” added another concerned fan.

Standard tickets have now moved to phase two, with the price being increased.

With demand skyrocketing, fans are urged to grab their tickets before the next batch disappears too.

Jah Prayzah, known for his genre-defining discography, is expected to deliver yet another unforgettable experience. His music journey spans hits like Rudo Nerunyararo (2007), Jerusarema (2015), Mdhara Vachauya (2016), Gwara (2021), and his dual 2023 releases Chiremerera and Maita Baba.

Will “Ndini Mukudzeyi” top them all? If the ticket stampede is anything to go by, it’s already a hit.