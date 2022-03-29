Toots back as assistant coach at Bulawayo Chiefs

Toots back as assistant coach at Bulawayo Chiefs Thulani Sibanda

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Bulawayo Chiefs head coach, Thulani “Toots” Sibanda is back at the club as an assistant coach after the struggling Amakhosi Amahle decided to part ways with assistant coaches Mark Mathe and Farai Tawachera.

Portuguese, Nilton Terrosso remains in charge of the Chiefs technical team.

In a statement released by the club today (Tuesday), Chiefs have mutually agreed to go separate ways with Mathe and Tawachera.

“We would like to announce that the team has mutually agreed to part ways with assistant coaches Mark Mathe and Farai Tawachera with immediate effect. We wish the coaches well in their next challenges and we strongly appreciate their duties and contributions in the team.

“Coach Thulani “Toots” Sibanda returns to the team to join the technical team that will continue to be led by Nilton Terrosso,’’ read part of the statement from Chiefs.

In September last year, Sibanda was fired by Chiefs who went on to bring in Terrosso. While Amakhosi Amahle had a bright start to the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League under Terrosso, they have found the going tough with four losses from the last six matches they have played, their latest defeat inflicted on them by Black Rhinos who beat them 2-1 at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare on Saturday.

